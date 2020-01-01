Emerald Triangle Seeds’ OG Critical crosses Emerald Jack and Critical Mass to produce a euphoric and happy strain that is different from Barney’s Farm’s Critical Kush. This strain takes the delicious, sweet, and sour flavors and high yields from its parents, bringing a new dimension to the strain. As for the high, it keeps things light and energetic, making this a great daytime choice for a hike in the woods or bike ride in the city.