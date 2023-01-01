stock photo similar to Banana Smoothie
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 25%CBD

Banana Smoothie

Banana Smoothie, also known as Critical Banana Smoothie, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana Punch and Critical. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Banana Smoothie is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Banana Smoothie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Banana Smoothie’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Smoothie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Banana Smoothie

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Banana Smoothie products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Banana Smoothie near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight