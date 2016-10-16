Old Toby was developed by grower Matthew Gordon to help curb short term memory loss while offering exceptional anti-inflammatory effects. With a terpene profile rich in limonene and pinene, Old Toby uplifts the mind and blankets the body in a trainquility that is medicinal without being sedating. The genetic lineage of Old Toby is hard to pin down due to the nearly decade-long breeding process Gordon undertook developing the strain. As fans may already know, this is the pipe-weed Gandalf enjoyed in J.R.R. Tolkien’s book, The Hobbit.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
10
musicslug
SoylaChefa
mairinn
surfingramps
Find Old Toby nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Old Toby nearby.
Photos
Products with Old Toby
Hang tight. We're looking for Old Toby nearby.