Talk about some serious citrus! Bred by Archive Seed BankOrange Lemons combines Lemon Diesel and Face Off OG Bx1 into a well-balanced and sweet-tasting hybrid strain. Boasting frosty buds and rich deep green plants, Orange Lemons offers one of the most lemon-y options around! This strain is well-regarded for its euphoric and pain-relieving effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Lemons, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

