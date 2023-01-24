Orange Mints
Orange Mints effects are mostly calming.
Orange Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Push Pop with Animal Mints. This strain has an aaroma that is earthy, citrusy, and gassy. The flavor is similar, with orange dominating your pallet. Orange Mints has buds that are covered in tightly packed trichomes. This strain is indica-leaning.
Orange Mints strain effects
Orange Mints strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
