Hybrid

Orange Safari

Orange Safari is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain made by crossing Nigerian landrace x Orange Blossom Trail. Like many landrace strains and crosses from African countries, Orange Safari expresses higher amounts of less-common terpenes terpinolene and ocimene, in addition to pinene and myrcene. This blend creates an herbal-forward scent with pine and sweet citrus notes, but a more grassy flavor. Orange Safari buds have a clumpy look to them, with spring-green tones and robust, pale orange hairs woven throughout. This is a euphoric daytime strain to hone the mind, spark new ideas, and laugh among friends without nerves. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Safari, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

