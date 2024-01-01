stock photo similar to Orange Sherbet Auto
HybridTHC 26%CBD 1%

Orange Sherbet Auto

Orange Sherbet Auto is a hybrid autoflowering weed strain bred by Fast Buds; the newest 2023 edition promises even more creamy, sour citrus terp with a tropical pine twist, on higher yields and bigger plants for both flower and extraction. Orange Sherbet Auto is a low-maintenance strain suited to all grower levels, producing high THC numbers and energizing effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Sherbet Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

