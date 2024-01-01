stock photo similar to Orca ThunderF
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Orca ThunderF

Orca ThunderF is a 2024 weed strain from the breeder Compound Genetics of California. Orca ThunderF is part of a lineup of crosses from Compound's award-winning Eye Candy (Biscotti x The Menthol) cultivar. Eye Candy is known for being super-blingy, big, and pretty. Orca ThunderF is a cross of the famous Alaskan strain MTF x Eye Candy. The full name contains profanity. We're still learning more about Orca ThunderF so leave one of the first reviews.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Orca ThunderF

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Orca ThunderF products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Orca ThunderF near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Orca ThunderF strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight

Orca ThunderF strain genetics