ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Oregon Pinot Noir
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Oregon Pinot Noir

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.6 14 reviews

Oregon Pinot Noir

Oregon Pinot Noir

This Hawaiian Purple Kush and Pitbull cross was bred among the grapes of a respected Pinot Noir vineyard in Oregon. Taking its name from the breeding location and its deep purple buds, this versatile plant gives off the taste of sweet grapes with a spicy hint of Haze. Though a 80/20 sativa-dominant strain, Oregon Pinot Noir gives the effects of a couch-locking indica, providing a noticeable body high best served for nighttime consumption.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

14

write a review

Find Oregon Pinot Noir nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Oregon Pinot Noir nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Oregon Pinot Noir
User uploaded image of Oregon Pinot Noir
User uploaded image of Oregon Pinot Noir

Lineage

First strain parent
Pitbull
parent
Second strain parent
Hawaiian Purple Kush
parent
Strain
Oregon Pinot Noir

Products with Oregon Pinot Noir

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Oregon Pinot Noir nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Boss Hogg, Brian Berry Cough, Kerala Krush, Kiwiskunk, and More
New Strains Alert: Boss Hogg, Brian Berry Cough, Kerala Krush, Kiwiskunk, and More

Most popular in