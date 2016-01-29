This Hawaiian Purple Kush and Pitbull cross was bred among the grapes of a respected Pinot Noir vineyard in Oregon. Taking its name from the breeding location and its deep purple buds, this versatile plant gives off the taste of sweet grapes with a spicy hint of Haze. Though a 80/20 sativa-dominant strain, Oregon Pinot Noir gives the effects of a couch-locking indica, providing a noticeable body high best served for nighttime consumption.