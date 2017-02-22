ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Pitbull
Indica

4.2 168 reviews

Pitbull

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 32 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 168 reviews

Pitbull

Pitbull was bred in the early 2000s by U.S. seed company Stoney Girl Gardens as a cross between P-91 and their own award-winning Sugar Plum. This mostly indica strain has an extremely quick flowering time at 6-7 weeks. Just like the dog breed it’s named after, this plant is tenacious, making it a versatile grower indoors or out that produces high yields. Buds will be light green and fragrant, smelling of tropical fruit with earthy, skunky notes. Pitbull’s taste is also fruity and its indica buzz hits fast and hard.

Effects

111 people reported 838 effects
Relaxed 53%
Happy 42%
Euphoric 40%
Sleepy 40%
Hungry 27%
Pain 45%
Stress 39%
Anxiety 35%
Insomnia 29%
Nausea 23%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

168

Avatar for Xenos
Member since 2012
This strain should be called "Pain Be Gone"...I'm VERY impressed with it! I was suffering the queen mother of all migraines - the absolute worst I've experienced in years - as well as pretty bad nausea. Being on a self-imposed tolerance break, I've been taking pills all day and felt like I was get...
Reported
feelings
FocusedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Scribzilla
Member since 2016
I've been trying to figure out why the fuck smurfs are blue for over an hour now and all I've come up with is that I want pizza.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Deitab
Member since 2013
Loving this even more than I thought I would! Gotta be in my top 10 or maybe even 5 strains. This hits hard and fast and has a very narcotic type knock you out feeling. First time I had this I actually went to bed with my cell phone wireless headset wrapped around my neck.... Lol! And didn't even...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for sweetbutter80
Member since 2013
O my, have I fought the urge to go to sleep. Pitbull def true indica from what I have been reading of them. Felt like spears were being run thru my head when I woke up this AM. Pain 7, nausea 4-5, dizzy 4-5. Medicated @ 1100 or so. Bout 5 min to start working if that. Pain gone; nausea bout 3? NO AN...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for SeattleKushKing
Member since 2016
High cbd/cbn strain. Had a friend who grew 4 crops. He won't grow it anymore. Only reason being is the cosmetic quality of this strain. Taste Alittle like hay and smells Alittle funny but, Damn. It gets you medicated (couch lock) stress free, subsidies the pain in my hips and back. If it wasn't for ...
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Sugar Plum
parent
Strain
Pitbull
First strain child
Oregon Pinot Noir
child
Second strain child
Holy Ghost
child

Products with Pitbull

