Orion F1
Orion F1 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Frosty Gelato and Mint Chocolate Chip. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. With its stellar lineage, Orion F1 offers a balanced combination of effects that cater to both the mind and body. Orion F1 features a THC content that typically ranges between 18% and 22%, making it an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Orion F1's effects include feeling relaxed, uplifted, and creatively inspired. This strain is known for its ability to promote a sense of relaxation while encouraging a burst of imaginative thinking. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Orion F1 when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and mild pain. Its well-rounded effects offer relief without being overly sedating. Bred by Ethos Genetics, Orion F1 features flavors like sweet berry, creamy mint, and a hint of earthiness. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its calming and soothing effects. The average price of Orion F1 typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram. Whether you're seeking a moment of relaxation and creativity or a way to alleviate minor discomforts, Orion F1 provides a versatile and enjoyable cannabis experience. If you've had the opportunity to explore Orion F1 through smoking, dabbing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.
