Otter Pop strain effects
Otter Pop strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Z........6
Yesterday
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Definitely a heavy hitter, right in the eyes kind of stoney. I bet it's a HEAVY Indica leaning hybrid fs.