Over Flo effects are mostly energizing.
Over Flo potency is higher THC than average.
Over Flo, also known as Overflo and Overflow,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, creative, and tingly. Over Flo has 20% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Over Flo, before let us know! Leave a review.
Over Flo sensations
Over Flo helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
