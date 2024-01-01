stock photo similar to Papaya Puffy
Hybrid

Papaya Puffy

Papaya Puffy is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and part of their Puffy Payton release series. PPP is a potent cross of Puffy Payton and Papaya. We are still learning about Papaya Puffy's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Papaya Puffy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

