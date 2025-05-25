This right here is some straight GAS 💯 I’ve been smoking for a long while and this is the only other strain besides a particular strain of Afgoo that I absolutely could not finish a whole joint… One joint lasted me 3 go rounds… strong high complex terps sour chemical fruit… thick smoke… Not for beginning smokers at all… Keep food water juice and a pillow near… this is for smokers with high tolerance… This is couchlock type shit