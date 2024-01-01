stock photo similar to Passion Pit
Hybrid

Passion Pit

Passion Pit is a weed strain bred by Capulator—maker of MAC1 and Cap Junky. Passion Pit is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of LOA x Miracle. This green bud should have tropical fruit, citrus, floral, earthy notes. Leave a review.

