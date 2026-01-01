PawPaw is a balanced hybrid (≈50% sativa / 50% indica) with THC levels commonly ranging from 23–32%, originally bred by Skunk House Genetics from the flavorful cross of Indigo Bubblegum and Modified Bananas. Popular in Ground Flower and Grassroots selections, this terpene-rich cultivar delivers a tropical, creamy aromatic profile bursting with papaya, ripe banana, bubblegum sweetness, citrus zest, and earthy spice. Dominated by terpenes commonly associated with myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, PawPaw offers a smooth, dessert-like smoke with fruity sweetness balanced by subtle herbal depth. Expect a fast-acting euphoric onset that enhances mood, creativity, and sociability before settling into calming body relaxation that remains mellow and functional without heavy couchlock. Bright, flavorful, and versatile, PawPaw is ideal for daytime relaxation, creative sessions, social hangs, or easing stress while maintaining a positive, uplifted mindset. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!