Peach Kush
Peach Kush effects are mostly energizing.
Peach Kush potency is higher THC than average.
Peach Kush is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, energetic, and aroused. Peach Kush has 24% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Peach Kush, before let us know! Leave a review.
Peach Kush sensations
Peach Kush helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
