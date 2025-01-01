Permanent Lee Hi, also known as Perm Lee, is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Stardust Cultivation from a genetic cross of Permanent Marker x Supreme Lee Hi. This is a high-yielding strain ideally suited for experienced growers, and blooms into wide, moderately-stretched plants with dense, braided buds and a thick trichome coating; colors range from lavender to deep purple with green accents. Permanent Lee Hi reeks of fruit, licorice, and chemicals, and offers consumers and medical patients soothing effects for the body and mind. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Permanent Lee Hi, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.