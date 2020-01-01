ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Pestilence
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Pestilence
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

5 1 reviews

Pestilence

Pestilence

Pestilence, named for one of the Four Horseman of the Apocalypse, is a rare indica-dominant strain with strong OG undertones. Coffee and caramel fill the air when this strain is combusted, but a touch of pungent earth lingers on the exhale to round out this Abusive OG and West Coast Dawg cross. This strain delivers strong appetite stimulation and traditional semi-sedative OG effects, making it an ideal ‘end of the day’ variety that can help treat eating disorders, stress, and general restlessness.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find Pestilence nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Pestilence nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Abusive OG
parent
Strain
Pestilence

Products with Pestilence

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Pestilence nearby.