Petrol Potion
Petrol Potion is a hybrid weed strain bred by Exotic Genetix and appears as part of their Grape Jubilee release series (Jan 2024). Petrol Potion is a potent cross of Drip Station and Grape Jubilee. We are still learning about Petrol Potion's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Petrol Potion, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
