stock photo similar to Phantom X
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Phantom X

Phantom X is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Kush Mints and Black Diamond X. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Phantom X is 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Maven Genetics, the average price of Phantom X typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Phantom X’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Phantom X, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Phantom X

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Phantom X products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Phantom X near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight