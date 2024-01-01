Black Diamond X
Black Diamond X is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Black Diamond OG and XXX OG. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Black Diamond X is 33% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Maven Genetics, the average price of Black Diamond X typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Black Diamond X’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Diamond X, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
