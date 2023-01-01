stock photo similar to Phat Burger
HybridTHC 41%CBD 1%

Phat Burger

Phat Burger is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Flawless Flowers made from a genetic cross between Fatso x Han Solo Burger. Phat Burger has bubbly, bright green buds with dark green accents, winding auburn hairs, and a generous sprinkling of trichomes. Expect garlicky, gas goodness with a lemony, OG twist; upon inhalation, Phat Burger has a heady zing that dissipates to a smooth body high. It won Silver in both the Indoor THCa and Co-Dominant Terpene categories at the 2023 California State Fair Cannabis Awards. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Phat Burger, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

