Hybrid

Philbo Baggins

Philbo Baggins is a 2024 weed strain from the breeder Compound Genetics of California.  Philbo Baggins is part of a lineup of crosses from Compound's award-winning Eye Candy (Biscotti x The Menthol) cultivar. Eye Candy is known for being super-blingy, big, and pretty. Philbo Baggins is a cross of Deadhead OG x Eye Candy. We're still learning more about Philbo Baggins so leave one of the first reviews.

