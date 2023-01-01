stock photo similar to Phoenix Lights
Phoenix Lights is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lambsbread and Chernobyl. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Phoenix Lights is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by an unknown breeder, Phoenix Lights features limonene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Phoenix Lights typically ranges from $10-$15. We are still learning about Phoenix Lights’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Phoenix Lights, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



