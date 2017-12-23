ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Piña Collision
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Piña Collision
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.5 4 reviews

Piña Collision

Piña Collision

Not much is known about MTG Seed’s Piña Collision other than its genetic background of Jamaican Pineapple and Blue Nebula. This sativa-dominant strain expresses a sweet, citrus-forward scent that is a tart mixture of orange and pineapple. Piña Collision has an average flowering time of 9-10 weeks and generates a solid yield for attentive growers. Utilize Piña Collision to stimulate the body while elevating mood.  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

4

Show all

Avatar for ponterosa
Member since 2017
I have grown my new favorite. Used to be Pink Panther. Excellent for working and making music. Very positive vibe.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for Slaphappychappy
Member since 2019
Very tasty, energetic strain. Recommended for those of us who need a mental boost in the morning before and during work. I've only found a vape cartridge of this strain but I'm keeping my eyes open for it in flower form!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticFocusedHappyTingly
Avatar for SinDeeMonroe
Member since 2020
Delicious favorite flavor and a nice uplifted buried.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedTalkativeUplifted
write a review

Find Piña Collision nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Piña Collision nearby.

Products with Piña Collision

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Piña Collision nearby.

Most popular in