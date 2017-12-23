Not much is known about MTG Seed’s Piña Collision other than its genetic background of Jamaican Pineapple and Blue Nebula. This sativa-dominant strain expresses a sweet, citrus-forward scent that is a tart mixture of orange and pineapple. Piña Collision has an average flowering time of 9-10 weeks and generates a solid yield for attentive growers. Utilize Piña Collision to stimulate the body while elevating mood.
