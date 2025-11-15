Pineapple Breeze
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Pineapple Breeze effects are mostly calming.
Pineapple Breeze potency is higher THC than average.
Pineapple Breeze is an indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Purple City Genetics, and made from a genetic cross of Guava Tart x Caribbean Cookies. This soothing strain has the palate of a tropical vacation, with fruity, sweet terps and a touch of earth. We are still learning about Pineapple Breeze’s effects and plant characteristics. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pineapple Breeze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
w........n
November 15, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Potent high. Enjoyed the cerebral effects and relaxation in my body for quite a long while. Would recommend for beginners as well as experienced users.