Pineapple Breeze is an indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Purple City Genetics, and made from a genetic cross of Guava Tart x Caribbean Cookies. This soothing strain has the palate of a tropical vacation, with fruity, sweet terps and a touch of earth. We are still learning about Pineapple Breeze’s effects and plant characteristics. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pineapple Breeze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.