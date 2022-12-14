Pineapple Gelato
Pineapple Gelato effects are mostly energizing.
Pineapple Gelato potency is higher THC than average.
Pineapple Gelato is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and talkative. Pineapple Gelato has 22% THC and 2% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pineapple Gelato, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Pineapple Gelato
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Pineapple Gelato sensations
Pineapple Gelato helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Pain
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pineapple Gelato products near you
Similar to Pineapple Gelato near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—