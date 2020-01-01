Pineapple Mayhem by Mosca Seeds is a fruity cannabis strain with an above average yield. It’s a cross of Sonic Fly #B4 and Pink 2.0, and has a flowering period of 55 to 60 days. Pineapple Mayhem presents bulbous colas that burst with sweet, tropical aromas. Enjoy this strain to improve mood and to bring a little taste of summer along with you everywhere.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
2
No reviews yet.
Find Pineapple Mayhem nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Pineapple Mayhem nearby.
Products with Pineapple Mayhem
Hang tight. We're looking for Pineapple Mayhem nearby.