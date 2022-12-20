Pineapple Preserves
Pineapple Preserves effects are mostly calming.
Pineapple Preserves potency is higher THC than average.
Pineapple Preserves is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, tingly, and hungry. Pineapple Preserves has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pineapple Preserves, before let us know! Leave a review.
Pineapple Preserves sensations
Pineapple Preserves helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
