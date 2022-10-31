Pineapple Sorbet
Pineapple Sorbet effects are mostly calming.
Pineapple Sorbet potency is higher THC than average.
Pineapple Sorbet is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, talkative, and hungry. Pineapple Sorbet has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pineapple Sorbet, before let us know! Leave a review.
Pineapple Sorbet sensations
Pineapple Sorbet helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
