Pink Mars
aka Pink Mars Kush, Pink Mars OG
Pink Mars potency is higher THC than average.
Pink Mars, also called Pink Mars OG and Pink Mars Kush, is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mars OG and Blood Rose. Pink Mars has 17% THC, making it an ideal choice for beginners. The dominant terpene of Pink Mars is myrcene. Pink Mars is bred by Riot Seeds. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pink Mars, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy Pink Mars weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pink Mars products near you
Similar to Pink Mars near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—