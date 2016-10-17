ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.3 197 reviews

Mars OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 197 reviews

Mars OG
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

Mars OG is one spacey indica. Coming out of the California Bay Area, Mars OG has been given its planetary name in reference to its growing conditions. Planetary strains refer to strains which began indoors and were moved outdoors to complete the grow cycle in more natural conditions. The end result is a dense bud with a high flower-to-leaf ratio that produces a heavy-handed body buzz. With a hearty, thick taste and pungent smell, Mars OG will take away your pains and easily put you to sleep.

Effects

150 people reported 922 effects
Sleepy 46%
Relaxed 44%
Happy 38%
Euphoric 36%
Uplifted 30%
Stress 35%
Insomnia 34%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 22%
Depression 16%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

197

Avatar for gurren_lynx
Member since 2011
Such a fun strain! But don't plan to do anything important on it. Within 10 minutes of smoking this strain i had lost my keys, phone and shoes. It was just a chain of losing things and searching for them. Once I was able to locate everything I settled into a relaxing and cerebral high. Definitely ou...
Reported
feelings
HappySleepyTingly
Avatar for OccupyLA
Member since 2011
Name: Mars OG From: RE-UP (Dispensary – Garden Grove Looks: Very big, dense, dark green nugs. High flower to leaf ratio which always makes for good smoke. Smell: Like a diesel truck farted. Very pungent kush aroma mixed in. Strong stuff for sure. Taste: Great. Very hashy flavor that mak...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungrySleepy
Avatar for petyrbaelish
Member since 2014
Mars OG in concentrate form is the most potent, serious indica I have ever tried. If you ever want to understand the true meaning of stoned, pick some up. I found that it relieved anxiety, stress, and sadness, bringing clarity to situations I've been dealing with. Downsides: extreme cotton mouth,
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Swede
Member since 2015
Wow... This one is great! You feel like your head is in the clouds but you feel no pain. You are fixed to one spot with this one and time goes by really slow. I was getting a glass of water and it felt like time stood still and it took forever to fill up my glass full of water. Note: the effects of...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
This Mars (REDBEE) is great for people who can smoke a lot.. Every time you take a hit, it's always the same feeling ( first hit of the day) always.. High last for about 2hour strong by the 4th hour it feel very relaxing and you can keep a cool with others. By the 6th hour it's starts to come off (l...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeFocusedHappy
Most popular in