- Peppery
- Citrus
- Herbal
Mars OG is one spacey indica. Coming out of the California Bay Area, Mars OG has been given its planetary name in reference to its growing conditions. Planetary strains refer to strains which began indoors and were moved outdoors to complete the grow cycle in more natural conditions. The end result is a dense bud with a high flower-to-leaf ratio that produces a heavy-handed body buzz. With a hearty, thick taste and pungent smell, Mars OG will take away your pains and easily put you to sleep.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
197
gurren_lynx
OccupyLA
petyrbaelish
Swede
Anonymous
Find Mars OG nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Mars OG nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Products with Mars OG
Hang tight. We're looking for Mars OG nearby.