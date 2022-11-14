Pirate Cake
Pirate Cake effects are mostly calming.
Pirate Cake potency is higher THC than average.
Pirate Cake is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, hungry, and sleepy. Pirate Cake has 22% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pirate Cake, before let us know! Leave a review.
Pirate Cake sensations
Pirate Cake helps with
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 11% of people say it helps with Anxiety
