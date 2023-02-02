Platinum Blueberry
Platinum Blueberry effects are mostly calming.
Platinum Blueberry potency is higher THC than average.
Platinum Blueberry is an indica marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Platinum Blueberry - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Platinum Blueberry strain effects
Platinum Blueberry strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 12% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
