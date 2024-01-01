stock photo similar to Platinum Funk
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 28%CBD

Platinum Funk

Platinum Funk is a hybrid weed strain bred by Mama Funk from a genetic cross of Wedding Cake x Purple Punch and grown exclusively by Platinum Funk Farms. This strain has a pungent aroma akin to a strawberry milkshake, with additional diesel notes. Platinum Funk has uplifting, creative, and talkative effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Platinum Funk, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Platinum Funk

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Platinum Funk products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Platinum Funk near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Platinum Funk strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight

Platinum Funk strain genetics