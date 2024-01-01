stock photo similar to Platinum Pink
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Platinum Pink

Platinum Pink is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pink Kush and an unknown strain. This strain is 10% sativa and 90% indica. Platinum Pink is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Platinum Pink typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Platinum Pink’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Platinum Pink, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



