Platinum Purple Candy effects are mostly calming.
Platinum Purple Candy potency is higher THC than average.
Platinum Purple Candy is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, sleepy, and relaxed. Platinum Purple Candy has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Platinum Purple Candy, before let us know! Leave a review.
Platinum Purple Candy strain effects
Platinum Purple Candy strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
