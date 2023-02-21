Platinum Purple Candy reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Platinum Purple Candy.
Platinum Purple Candy strain effects
Platinum Purple Candy strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Platinum Purple Candy reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
Buy strains with similar effects to Platinum Purple Candy
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in