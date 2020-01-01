Coming from Second Generation Genetics, Plumberry crosses the infamous F4 Blueberry with a female Purple Unicorn to create a sublime strain with deep red and violet colors. Buds produce a dank and chem terpene profile alongside its berry notes. As for the high, you can expect to be put in a dreamy and relaxing state.
