Hybrid

Plumberry

Plumberry

Coming from Second Generation Genetics, Plumberry crosses the infamous F4 Blueberry with a female Purple Unicorn to create a sublime strain with deep red and violet colors. Buds produce a dank and chem terpene profile alongside its berry notes. As for the high, you can expect to be put in a dreamy and relaxing state.

 

Reviews

