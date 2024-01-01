stock photo similar to Poison Gushers
HybridTHC 21%CBD

Poison Gushers

Poison Gushers is a cannabis strain bred by Connected and hunted by Fiore. Poison Gushers is na indica hybrid cannabis strain and a cross of F1 Durban Poison x TK41 (aka the infringing name 'Gushers'). Poison Gushers averages 18 to 23% THC. Poison Gushers's main terpenes are caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene. We're still learning more about Poison Gushers, so leave a review.

