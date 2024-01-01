stock photo similar to Poison Gushers
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Poison Gushers
write a review
Poison Gushers is a cannabis strain bred by Connected and hunted by Fiore. Poison Gushers is na indica hybrid cannabis strain and a cross of F1 Durban Poison x TK41 (aka the infringing name 'Gushers'). Poison Gushers averages 18 to 23% THC. Poison Gushers's main terpenes are caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene. We're still learning more about Poison Gushers, so leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Poison GushersOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Poison Gushers products near you
Similar to Poison Gushers near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—