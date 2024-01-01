stock photo similar to Poisoned Gelato
Hybrid

Poisoned Gelato

Poisoned Gelato is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by SUBX from a cross of Gelato 33 x Orange Poison. It had a doughy, orange aroma with a diesel kick. Poisoned Gelato will have you feeling dosed with happiness and creativity, ideal for mitigating stress and anxiety. This is a gorgeous plant that grows into green buds streaked with dark purple, wound in orange hairs, and fuzzy with trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Poisoned Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

