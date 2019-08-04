Bred by Franchise Genetics, Orange Poison is a cross between Orange Juice Bud and the famous Durban Poison. This sweet and tasty strain delivers a citrus aroma reminiscent of tangerines. Orange Poison may leave you feeling stimulated, yet with a softer rush for those who may get a little anxious from Durban Poison.
