Pomme Jelly reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pomme Jelly.
Pomme Jelly strain effects
Pomme Jelly strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Pomme Jelly reviews
e........s
April 24, 2026
Euphoric
Focused
Talkative
I picked up this excellent strain on my lunch break at the dispo thinking it would be decent for work. I got the focus and wonders of most sativas but found it is heavy on the eyes. I was working on a computer and the user noticed my eyes were extra droopy, we got a laugh out of it. Now I have a new smoking buddy at lunch. Good times!
m........u
March 21, 2026
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Talkative
The RSO version of this strain is amazing.One of the best sativas I've tried from RSOs.
C........0
March 16, 2026
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
It’s ok I caught it on sale $20 an1/8 so made some double stacked infused honey 🤤 honey todo list completed