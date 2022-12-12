Pop Tarts
Pop Tarts effects are mostly energizing.
Pop Tarts is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Cake with SOGA. This strain is a 3:1 THC to CBD strain. Pop Tarts features flavors like lemon frosting and floral cherry. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for relieving symptoms associated with chronic pain.
Pop Tarts sensations
Pop Tarts helps with
- 13% of people say it helps with Pain
- 13% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 6% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
