Powder Sugar
Powder Sugar is a hybrid cannabis strain made from a genetic cross between Cookies & Cream x Sugar Berry Scone, bred by Colors by Cultivar for a collaboration with Cookies. Powder Sugar is a stony strain redolent with sugar-sweet notes of grape, gas, dough, and earth. It has long, blocky purple buds fuzzy with trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Powder Sugar, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
