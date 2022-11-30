Sugar Berry Scones
aka Sugarberry Scones, Sugar Berry
Sugar Berry Scones effects are mostly energizing.
Sugar Berry Scones potency is higher THC than average.
Sugar Berry Scones is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Sugar Berry Scones is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sugar Berry Scones effects include feeling creative, focused, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sugar Berry Scones when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and stress. Bred by House Of Cultivar, Sugar Berry Scones features flavors like butter, honey, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Sugar Berry Scones typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sugar Berry Scones, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Sugar Berry Scones sensations
Sugar Berry Scones helps with
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Stress
- 12% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
