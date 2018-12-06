ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Powderhound
Sativa

Powderhound

Powderhound

Grown by Lazy Bee Gardens in Washington, Powderhound is a Jack Herer cross that inherits gently uplifting effects that bring vibrance to your day. Powered by terpenes terpinolene and caryophyllene, Powderhound bursts with unmistakable aromatic notes of black pepper, lemon, and lime that awaken the senses. Kindling focus and engagement, this sativa-dominant strain is the perfect companion for creatives, social butterflies, and outdoor adventurers. 

Strain spotlight

Lineage

Strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Powderhound

