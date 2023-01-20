Power Africa
Power Africa effects are mostly energizing.
Power Africa potency is higher THC than average.
Power Africa is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, energetic, and focused. Power Africa has 18% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Power Africa, before let us know! Leave a review.
Power Africa strain effects
Power Africa strain flavors
Power Africa strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
